Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,312 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 21,711 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna Group worth $89,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.50.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7%

CI opened at $272.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.06. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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