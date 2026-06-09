Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 148,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $153,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $540,730,000 after buying an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after buying an additional 7,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $190,292,000 after buying an additional 2,206,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,063,569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,955,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here