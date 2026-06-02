Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,843 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 111,571 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $281,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $310.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day moving average of $349.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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