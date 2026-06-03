Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 17,779 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,387 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Labcorp worth $91,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,535 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $124,320,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,303 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,795 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the third quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 96.6% in the third quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 204,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 100,675 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $257.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day moving average of $265.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Labcorp's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LH

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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