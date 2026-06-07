Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 19,707 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,707 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.55 and a 1-year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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