Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 24,599 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,322 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $39,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $907,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $921,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 141.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after buying an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $185,221,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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