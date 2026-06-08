Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,748 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,841.59 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.16 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,735.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here