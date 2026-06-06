Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $228.88 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $247.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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