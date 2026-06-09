Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 52,926 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,362 shares of company stock worth $1,583,253. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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