Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 57,151 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,181 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 57,151 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $58,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $295.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $319.41 and its 200-day moving average is $346.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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