Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 65,269 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 65,269 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $51,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $90,149,000 after buying an additional 278,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 246,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ITW opened at $250.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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