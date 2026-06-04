Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 7,039 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Valmont Industries worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $525.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $548.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.56 and a 12 month high of $548.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is currently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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