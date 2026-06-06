Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 73,877 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 73,877 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,925. This represents a 41.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $446.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $418.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.44 and a 1 year high of $468.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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