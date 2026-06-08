Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 8,215 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in ITT were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Up 0.1%

ITT opened at $191.61 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here