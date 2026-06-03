Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 86,264 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,554 shares of the software company's stock after selling 86,264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $65,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after buying an additional 414,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $262.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average of $283.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $421.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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