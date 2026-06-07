Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,420,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,821,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total value of $2,979,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,998,234.84. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,616 shares of company stock worth $26,629,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $350.74 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.95 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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