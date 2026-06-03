Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 74,790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $107,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments named longtime insider Julie Knecht as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Article Title

Texas Instruments named longtime insider as its next chief financial officer, effective August 1. Investors may view the internal promotion and orderly transition from retiring CFO Rafael Lizardi as a sign of continuity in capital allocation and financial discipline. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Article Title

Texas Instruments also announced the CFO transition officially in a press release, emphasizing a smooth handoff after Lizardi’s 25-year tenure. That stability can reassure investors as the company continues its shareholder-return and manufacturing-investment strategy. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the strongest performers among analog semiconductor stocks in the latest earnings review, suggesting relative strength in a sector that investors are still re-rating after Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Article Title

Reuters also reported the CFO change, but the headline itself was informational rather than a major surprise, so the market impact appears limited beyond reinforcing the transition story. Negative Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Texas Instruments underperformed peers on Monday, and another item from June 1 said the shares fell 4.1% that day. That recent weakness may be a backdrop, even though today’s news flow is helping offset it. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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