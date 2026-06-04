Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $56,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $409.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.98 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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