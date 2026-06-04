Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,905 shares of the bank's stock after selling 18,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,279,525,000 after buying an additional 647,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,283,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,624,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $719,545.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,569.18. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BNY stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of New York Mellon to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report).

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