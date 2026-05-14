Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 959.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $368.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Article Title

Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Positive Sentiment: The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Article Title

The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for 20%–25% earnings growth , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted a reported $325 billion economic impact and over 425,000 jobs supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Article Title

Netflix highlighted a reported economic impact and over supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix over alleged unauthorized data collection on children and claims the platform is designed to be addictive, creating potential legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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