NavPoint Financial Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of NavPoint Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AAPL opened at $266.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.25 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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