NBC Securities Inc. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 441.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,191 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.'s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,489,607 shares of the company's stock worth $83,103,000 after buying an additional 139,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company's stock worth $42,320,000 after buying an additional 430,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,851 shares of the company's stock worth $53,491,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 1.9%

YOU stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Insider Activity

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 147,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,358,596.38. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 22,885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $1,103,514.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,359.18. This represents a 80.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,078 in the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

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