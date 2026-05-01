nCino Inc. $NCNO Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861,024 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 585,786 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.49% of nCino worth $73,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 337,231 shares of the company's stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,380 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the company's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 343,051 shares of the company's stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of nCino from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Stock Up 0.1%

nCino stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 349.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.61.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.41 million. nCino had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $789,178.94. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $197,298.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 451,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,428,117.12. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,469. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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