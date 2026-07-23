NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 7,982.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of NCR Atleos worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NCR Atleos by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NCR Atleos by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

NCR Atleos stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATL. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Atleos presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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