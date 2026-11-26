Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group comprises about 33.0% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.18% of Nebius Group worth $106,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $355.00) on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a "sell" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nebius Group from $237.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.67.

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Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

These are some of the NBIS headlines that stood out recently:

Nebius Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.17 and a beta of 4.63.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.20 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arne Grimme purchased 148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.84 per share, with a total value of $25,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,341,566.16. This represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $1,035,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,790. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,718 shares of company stock worth $280,207 and sold 115,029 shares worth $25,012,535.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group is a technology company focused on building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. Its Nebius business provides cloud computing resources designed for AI workloads, including access to graphics processing units, data storage and networking, alongside tools and services for developing and deploying AI applications. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and adopted the Nebius Group name in 2024 after completing the separation and sale of its Russian businesses. It is headquartered in Amsterdam and is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Arkady Volozh.

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