Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 408.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Wealth LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicholas Wealth LLC.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 over the last ninety days.

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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