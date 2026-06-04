Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 1,095.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Nebius Group worth $169,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 3.4%

NBIS opened at $251.68 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 4.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 679,220 shares of company stock worth $126,934,965 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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