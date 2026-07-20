Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

SPGI stock opened at $450.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.35 and a 200-day moving average of $444.73. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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