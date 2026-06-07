Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.85 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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