Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.4% of Nemes Rush Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 78,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,695,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $128,385,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $346.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $273.22 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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