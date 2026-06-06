Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 893.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,670 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,030,384 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $107,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NFLX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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