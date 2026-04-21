Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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