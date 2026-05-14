Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Article Title

Netflix expanded its NFL relationship by adding more live football games, reinforcing its push into selective live events without taking on the cost of full-season sports rights. Positive Sentiment: The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Article Title

The company is also leaning into event-driven entertainment with its first live MMA fight and a global world tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which could deepen engagement and create new monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for 20%–25% earnings growth , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix, citing an undemanding valuation and an outlook for , which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted a reported $325 billion economic impact and over 425,000 jobs supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Article Title

Netflix highlighted a reported economic impact and over supported by its productions, while reaffirming heavy content investment that underpins future growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Netflix as a leader in the streaming war, with investors focusing on ad-tier momentum, pricing power, and the company’s large content slate rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix over alleged unauthorized data collection on children and claims the platform is designed to be addictive, creating potential legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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