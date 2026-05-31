Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 865.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,625 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 883,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Netflix were worth $92,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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