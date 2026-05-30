Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 842.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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