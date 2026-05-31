Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 786.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,771 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. President Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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