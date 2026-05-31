Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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