Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 389.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,728 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 447,839 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Netflix were worth $52,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Netflix by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,486,726,000 after buying an additional 23,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 907.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,490,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,921,180,000 after buying an additional 18,456,524 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $369.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here