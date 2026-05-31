Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 885.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,742 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,934,359 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $201,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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