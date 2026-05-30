Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 877.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,911 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 262,040 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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