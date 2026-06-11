Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 973.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,632 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Netflix were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix and maintained a $115 price target , citing upside from the ad-supported tier and international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix and maintained a , citing upside from the ad-supported tier and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding its gaming strategy, including a FIFA World Cup game available exclusively to subscribers, and is rolling out a revamped mobile app across Asia while doubling down on kids’ gaming. These moves could improve engagement and retention. Article Title

Netflix is expanding its gaming strategy, including a FIFA World Cup game available exclusively to subscribers, and is rolling out a revamped mobile app across Asia while doubling down on kids’ gaming. These moves could improve engagement and retention. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argued the recent pullback in Netflix (NFLX) may be a buying opportunity, supported by rising ad revenue, strong cash flow, and continued buyback/earnings strength. Article Title

Several bullish commentaries argued the recent pullback in may be a buying opportunity, supported by rising ad revenue, strong cash flow, and continued buyback/earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Reuters-linked reporting that FIFA will launch a World Cup game on Netflix Games highlights a new content-to-gaming tie-in that could deepen subscriber engagement ahead of the tournament. Article Title

Reuters-linked reporting that FIFA will launch a World Cup game on Netflix Games highlights a new content-to-gaming tie-in that could deepen subscriber engagement ahead of the tournament. Neutral Sentiment: Paramount Skydance accused Netflix of interference in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger fight, putting Netflix in the middle of a broader industry consolidation and regulatory debate. The headline adds noise but has unclear direct financial impact. Article Title

Paramount Skydance accused Netflix of interference in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger fight, putting Netflix in the middle of a broader industry consolidation and regulatory debate. The headline adds noise but has unclear direct financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on Netflix from $128 to $110 , saying the stock lacks near-term catalysts, even though it kept a Buy rating. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on Netflix from , saying the stock lacks near-term catalysts, even though it kept a Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst note said Netflix stock has been a disappointment and that the pullback reflects investor skepticism about growth, despite potential catalysts like social-media-related engagement shifts. Article Title

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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