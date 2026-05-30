Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,200 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 158,575 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,486,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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