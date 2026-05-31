Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Lifted by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,004.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,211 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 904.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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