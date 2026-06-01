Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Boosted by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 980.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 926,329 shares of company stock valued at $87,071,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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