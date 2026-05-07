Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Boosted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 903.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,783 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 850.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,018,062,000 after buying an additional 9,716,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,431,627 shares of company stock valued at $135,647,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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