Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Increased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,994 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix and maintained a $115 price target , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and ongoing innovation. Article Title

Citi reiterated a rating on Netflix and maintained a , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and ongoing innovation. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating with a $115 price target , arguing Netflix still has room for 20%–25% earnings growth and that the stock remains attractively valued relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Evercore ISI also reiterated a rating with a , arguing Netflix still has room for and that the stock remains attractively valued relative to its growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted fresh momentum in its sports strategy and content slate, including additional NFL games , a live MMA event, and other fan-favorite programming showcased at its 2026 upfront event. These moves could support engagement and ad inventory growth. Article Title

Netflix highlighted fresh momentum in its sports strategy and content slate, including , a live MMA event, and other fan-favorite programming showcased at its 2026 upfront event. These moves could support engagement and ad inventory growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continued to promote its ad business and broader monetization story, with multiple reports pointing to stronger pricing power and ad growth as key reasons investors are returning to the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $368.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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