Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 867.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,653 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 369,119 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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