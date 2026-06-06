Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 538.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,097 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 62,497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 883.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,014.1% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 273,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 248,497 shares during the last quarter. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,069.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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