NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 360,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.29% of NETSTREIT worth $151,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 955,951 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,531,000 after purchasing an additional 986,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock worth $68,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company's stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 970,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,173,506 shares of the company's stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.0%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here