Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 42,645 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091,126 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $497,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here